The Brooklyn Nets' (15-18) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Tuesday, January 2 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) at Smoothie King Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Nets' most recent contest was a 124-108 loss to the Thunder on Sunday. Mikal Bridges scored 22 points in the Nets' loss, leading the team.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and YES

Watch this game on Fubo

