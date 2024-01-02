When the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) and Brooklyn Nets (15-18) play at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, Spencer Dinwiddie will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, YES

BSNO, YES Live Stream:

Nets' Last Game

The Nets dropped their previous game to the Thunder, 124-108, on Sunday. Mikal Bridges led the way with 22 points, plus seven boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 22 7 7 1 0 3 Cameron Thomas 20 1 1 1 0 3 Nicolas Claxton 15 16 5 1 1 0

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges' averages for the season are 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Dinwiddie provides 14.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Nicolas Claxton averages 11.7 points, 9.9 boards and 1.8 assists, making 61.8% of his shots from the field.

The Nets get 22.4 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 2.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Nets receive 7.7 points, 4.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nicolas Claxton 10.4 9.8 2.2 0.3 2.4 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 11.9 4 6.2 0.9 0.3 1.5 Mikal Bridges 16.6 4 3.5 0.8 0.2 1.5 Cameron Thomas 20.9 1.9 2 0.5 0.1 1.9 Day'Ron Sharpe 8.3 7.6 2.5 0.6 1.2 0.1

