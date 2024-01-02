Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - January 2
When the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) and Brooklyn Nets (15-18) play at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, Spencer Dinwiddie will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Nets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, YES
Nets' Last Game
The Nets dropped their previous game to the Thunder, 124-108, on Sunday. Mikal Bridges led the way with 22 points, plus seven boards and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|22
|7
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Cameron Thomas
|20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Nicolas Claxton
|15
|16
|5
|1
|1
|0
Nets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges' averages for the season are 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
- Dinwiddie provides 14.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Nicolas Claxton averages 11.7 points, 9.9 boards and 1.8 assists, making 61.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Nets get 22.4 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 2.6 boards and 2.3 assists.
- The Nets receive 7.7 points, 4.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nicolas Claxton
|10.4
|9.8
|2.2
|0.3
|2.4
|0
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|11.9
|4
|6.2
|0.9
|0.3
|1.5
|Mikal Bridges
|16.6
|4
|3.5
|0.8
|0.2
|1.5
|Cameron Thomas
|20.9
|1.9
|2
|0.5
|0.1
|1.9
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|8.3
|7.6
|2.5
|0.6
|1.2
|0.1
