The Brooklyn Nets, with Nicolas Claxton, take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Claxton, in his previous game (December 31 loss against the Thunder), posted 15 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Claxton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.7 11.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.9 10.5 Assists -- 1.8 2.3 PRA -- 23.4 24.6 PR -- 21.6 22.3



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

Claxton's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 113 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans are 17th in the league, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 31 9 9 4 0 5 1 10/19/2022 25 13 10 0 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.