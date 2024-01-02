Onondaga County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Onondaga County, New York today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Solvay Senior High School at John C. Birdlebough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Phoenix, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
