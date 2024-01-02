The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and YES

BSNO and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 119 - Nets 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 6.5)

Pelicans (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-6.9)

Pelicans (-6.9) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Over (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.5

Both the Pelicans and the Nets have covered the spread 54.5% of the time this season, resulting in an 18-15-0 ATS record for the Pels and an 18-15-0 record for the Nets.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 1-5 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents are more successful (51.5% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (48.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 10-8, a better mark than the Nets have recorded (5-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Performance Insights

At 115.6 points scored per game and 116.4 points conceded, the Nets are 13th in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.

On the boards, Brooklyn is third-best in the league in rebounds (46.8 per game). It is 21st in rebounds allowed (44.3 per game).

With 26.3 assists per game, the Nets are 11th in the league.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.9 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.1).

The Nets are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.