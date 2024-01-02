Rangers vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - January 2
As they gear up to meet the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4) on Tuesday, January 2 at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (25-9-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers' 120 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
- It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +26.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- With 123 goals (3.3 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- Carolina allows 3.1 goals per game (115 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-125)
|Hurricanes (+105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.