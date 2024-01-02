As they gear up to meet the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4) on Tuesday, January 2 at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (25-9-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 120 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +26.

Hurricanes Season Insights

With 123 goals (3.3 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Carolina allows 3.1 goals per game (115 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Hurricanes (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.