The New York Rangers (25-9-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4), who have +105 odds, on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina's games this season have had over 6 goals 20 of 37 times.

The Rangers are 20-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in three games this season, and did not pull off the upset in any of them.

New York is 16-7 (winning 69.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 6-2-2 6.1 3.9 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.9 2.4 12 34.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 4-6 5-5-0 6.3 3.6 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.6 2.5 15 41.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

