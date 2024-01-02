The Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they play the New York Rangers (25-9-1) on the road on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Rangers have put up a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 39 total goals (12 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 34.3%) while allowing 24 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Tuesday's hockey game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-125)

Rangers (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 25-9-1 record overall, with a 5-1-6 record in matchups that have required overtime.

New York has 20 points (10-2-0) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers registered only one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has finished 3-1-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering six points).

The Rangers are 21-5-1 in the 27 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 43 points).

In the 21 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 28 points after finishing 14-7-0.

In games when it has outshot opponents, New York is 18-5-0 (36 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 7-4-1 (15 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 10th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.32 12th 7th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 15th 30.8 Shots 33.4 4th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 25.9 1st 1st 30.91% Power Play % 26.56% 5th 5th 84.91% Penalty Kill % 82.64% 10th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.