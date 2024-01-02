The New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Players to Watch

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Panarin, with 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) and an average ice time of 19:53 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has 14 goals and 23 assists, equaling 37 points (1.1 per game).

Vincent Trocheck has posted nine goals and 25 assists for New York.

Jonathan Quick (9-2-1) has a 2.4 goals against average and a .917% save percentage (10th-best in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Aho is a top offensive contributor for his club with 42 points (1.1 per game), as he has scored 15 goals and 27 assists in 34 games (playing 17:57 per game).

With 27 total points (0.7 per game), including 13 goals and 14 assists through 37 games, Seth Jarvis is pivotal for Carolina's offense.

This season, Martin Necas has nine goals and 16 assists for New York.

In the crease, Frederik Andersen's record stands at 4-1-0 on the season, giving up 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiling 127 saves with an .894% save percentage (48th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 10th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.32 12th 7th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 15th 30.8 Shots 33.4 4th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 25.9 1st 1st 30.91% Power Play % 26.56% 5th 5th 84.91% Penalty Kill % 82.64% 10th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.