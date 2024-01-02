Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (25-9-1) host the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4), who have won three straight, on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-125)
|Hurricanes (+105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 27 times this season, and have finished 20-7 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- In 21 of 35 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|120 (10th)
|Goals
|123 (6th)
|94 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|115 (18th)
|34 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (2nd)
|16 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (13th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Six of New York's past 10 games went over.
- The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.
- The Rangers net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 120 this season.
- The Rangers have given up the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 94 (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +26 this season.
