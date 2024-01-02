The New York Rangers (25-9-1) host the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4), who have won three straight, on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-125) Hurricanes (+105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 27 times this season, and have finished 20-7 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 55.6%.

In 21 of 35 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 120 (10th) Goals 123 (6th) 94 (7th) Goals Allowed 115 (18th) 34 (2nd) Power Play Goals 34 (2nd) 16 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (13th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Six of New York's past 10 games went over.

The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.

The Rangers net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 120 this season.

The Rangers have given up the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 94 (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +26 this season.

