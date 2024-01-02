Saratoga County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Saratoga County, New York today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mechanicville Senior High School at Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
