Schoharie County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Schoharie County, New York? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Voorheesville High School at Schoharie Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Schoharie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northville Senior High School at Middleburgh JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Middleburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
