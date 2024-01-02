Spencer Dinwiddie and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be hitting the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 124-108 loss versus the Thunder, Dinwiddie put up 13 points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dinwiddie's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.8 Assists 6.5 6.5 6.9 PRA -- 24.9 25.2 PR -- 18.4 18.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Dinwiddie has made 4.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.4 threes per game, or 16.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 15th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 102 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 113 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans have allowed 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 26.9 assists per game.

The Pelicans concede 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 36 21 3 4 2 2 1 1/7/2023 32 12 1 4 0 0 0 10/25/2022 38 24 2 5 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.