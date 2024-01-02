Tuesday's game at Carnesecca Arena has the St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) squaring off against the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at 8:30 PM (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a 77-74 win for St. John's, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Queens, New York

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 77, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-3.3)

St. John's (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

St. John's is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Butler's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Red Storm are 7-6-0 and the Bulldogs are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 contests, St. John's has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Butler has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm's +122 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.2 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

St. John's ranks 29th in the country at 41.3 rebounds per game. That's 7.1 more than the 34.2 its opponents average.

St. John's knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 34.5% from deep (139th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.0%.

The Red Storm score 96.2 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball), while giving up 84.8 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

St. John's and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 11.9 per game (196th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (119th in college basketball play).

