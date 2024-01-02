The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Butler matchup.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Butler Moneyline FanDuel St. John's (-6.5) 151.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

St. John's vs. Butler Betting Trends

St. John's is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Red Storm games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Butler has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 Sportsbooks rate St. John's considerably higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (54th).

The Red Storm have experienced the 24th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +8000 at the start of the season to +11000.

Based on its moneyline odds, St. John's has a 0.9% chance of winning the national championship.

