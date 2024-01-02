Tuesday's Big East schedule includes the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) versus the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East), at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 18.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Ledlum: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 15.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Posh Alexander: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Davis: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

St. John's vs. Butler Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank 77th 80.0 Points Scored 83.8 33rd 144th 69.4 Points Allowed 69.6 150th 22nd 42.1 Rebounds 38.3 114th 2nd 15.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 121st 8.2 3pt Made 8.3 102nd 30th 17.4 Assists 16.0 62nd 241st 12.6 Turnovers 10.8 92nd

