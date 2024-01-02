The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

St. John's vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -6.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 13 games this season, St. John's and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points.

St. John's has had an average of 149.1 points in its games this season, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Red Storm have a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

St. John's has had less success against the spread than Butler this year, sporting an ATS record of 7-6-0, compared to the 7-5-0 mark of Butler.

St. John's vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 7 53.8% 79.2 162.4 69.8 140.6 149.0 Butler 5 41.7% 83.2 162.4 70.8 140.6 143.2

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

St. John's compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Red Storm score 79.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 70.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When St. John's puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

St. John's vs. Butler Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 7-6-0 3-2 7-6-0 Butler 7-5-0 1-2 6-6-0

St. John's vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Butler 11-5 Home Record 10-6 3-8 Away Record 3-9 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.