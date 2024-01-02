Tuesday's contest that pits the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) against the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-69 in favor of Duke, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Syracuse vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Syracuse vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 79, Syracuse 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-10.0)

Duke (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Duke has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Syracuse is 5-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blue Devils are 6-5-0 and the Orange are 5-7-0.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange's +104 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

Syracuse ranks 127th in the country at 38.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.4 its opponents average.

Syracuse connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 32.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.2%.

Syracuse has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (183rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (32nd in college basketball).

