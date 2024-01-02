The Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Orange have taken five games in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. Duke Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Syracuse vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline FanDuel Duke (-14.5) 151.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Syracuse vs. Duke Betting Trends

Syracuse has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Duke has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Blue Devils' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of winning the national championship, the Orange currently have the same odds, going from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Syracuse has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

