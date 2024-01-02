The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. The Blue Devils are huge favorites (-14.5) in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN Networks) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -14.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orange Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The average total for Syracuse's games this season is 148.8 points, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Syracuse has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Duke has had more success against the spread than Syracuse this season, recording an ATS record of 6-5-0, compared to the 5-7-0 record of Syracuse.

Syracuse vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 4 36.4% 83.3 161.7 66.7 137.1 147.3 Syracuse 5 41.7% 78.4 161.7 70.4 137.1 150.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils covered the spread nine times in 22 ACC games last year.

The Orange score 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils allow (66.7).

Syracuse has put together a 5-4 ATS record and a 10-0 overall record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 6-5-0 5-2 6-5-0 Syracuse 5-7-0 0-0 5-7-0

Syracuse vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Syracuse 16-0 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 5-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.