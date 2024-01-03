Wednesday's game between the Lafayette Leopards (1-12, 0-0 Patriot League) and Army Black Knights (4-9, 0-0 Patriot League) at Kirby Sports Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-64, with Lafayette coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Army vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Army vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Lafayette 65, Army 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: Lafayette (-0.8)

Lafayette (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 129.3

Lafayette has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Army, who is 6-5-0 ATS. Both the Leopards and the Black Knights are 3-8-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Lafayette is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests, while Army has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights' -24 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.5 points per game (356th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (27th in college basketball).

Army comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It grabs 36.7 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5.

Army knocks down 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (99th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5.

Army has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (207th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

