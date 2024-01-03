Wednesday's game between the Lafayette Leopards (5-6) and Army Black Knights (3-7) going head to head at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 65-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lafayette, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Black Knights secured an 87-52 victory over Five Towns.

Army vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Lafayette 65, Army 59

Other Patriot Predictions

Army Schedule Analysis

The Black Knights defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a 71-63 win on November 12. It was their best victory of the season.

Army has five losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Army 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 327) on November 12

Army Leaders

Kya Smith: 10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 47.1 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 47.1 FG% Trinity Hardy: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

10.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Fiona Hastick: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Reese Ericson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Lauren Lithgow: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights are being outscored by 6.8 points per game with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.0 points per game (290th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per outing (221st in college basketball).

