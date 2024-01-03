Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the Lafayette Leopards (1-10, 0-0 Patriot League) playing the Army Black Knights (2-9, 0-0 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Lafayette Game Information

Army Players to Watch

Josh Scovens: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

Kyle Jenkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Army vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Army AVG Army Rank 358th 60.7 Points Scored 61.7 355th 211th 72.0 Points Allowed 65.5 57th 306th 33.2 Rebounds 36.1 214th 249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 178th 7.5 3pt Made 8.6 86th 176th 13.6 Assists 12.9 222nd 242nd 12.6 Turnovers 12.3 220th

