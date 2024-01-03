Army vs. Lafayette January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the Lafayette Leopards (1-10, 0-0 Patriot League) playing the Army Black Knights (2-9, 0-0 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Army vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Army Players to Watch
- Josh Scovens: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ryan Curry: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abe Johnson: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Blake Barker: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 4.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Vander Baan: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mark Butler: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Hines: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Army vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison
|Lafayette Rank
|Lafayette AVG
|Army AVG
|Army Rank
|358th
|60.7
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|211th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|57th
|306th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|36.1
|214th
|249th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|181st
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|86th
|176th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.9
|222nd
|242nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.3
|220th
