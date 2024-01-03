Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the Lafayette Leopards (1-10, 0-0 Patriot League) playing the Army Black Knights (2-9, 0-0 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Lafayette Game Information

Army Players to Watch

  • Josh Scovens: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ryan Curry: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abe Johnson: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Blake Barker: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Charlie Peterson: 4.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

  • Kyle Jenkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin Vander Baan: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mark Butler: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devin Hines: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Army vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Army AVG Army Rank
358th 60.7 Points Scored 61.7 355th
211th 72.0 Points Allowed 65.5 57th
306th 33.2 Rebounds 36.1 214th
249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st
178th 7.5 3pt Made 8.6 86th
176th 13.6 Assists 12.9 222nd
242nd 12.6 Turnovers 12.3 220th

