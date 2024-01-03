The Lafayette Leopards (4-6) play a fellow Patriot team, the Army Black Knights (2-7), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Christl Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Army vs. Lafayette Game Information

Army Players to Watch

  • Kya Smith: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Trinity Hardy: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Fiona Hastick: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reese Ericson: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Camryn Tade: 4.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

  • Abby Antognoli: 13.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Makayla Andrews: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Halee Smith: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kayla Drummond: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Emma Shields: 2.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

