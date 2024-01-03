Wednesday's game at Alumni Arena has the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-4) squaring off against the Buffalo Bulls (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-65 victory for Kent State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Bulls enter this matchup following a 70-61 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 68, Buffalo 65

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

Against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on December 30, the Bulls picked up their best win of the season, a 70-61 home victory.

Buffalo 2023-24 Best Wins

70-61 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 214) on December 30

92-75 at home over Niagara (No. 242) on November 14

69-60 at home over Canisius (No. 244) on November 6

78-69 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 273) on November 22

60-39 at home over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 17

Buffalo Leaders

Chellia Watson: 21.1 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (22-for-46)

21.1 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (22-for-46) Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG% Hattie Ogden: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Rana Elhusseini: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Alexis Davis: 7.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls average 67.4 points per game (164th in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per outing (144th in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

