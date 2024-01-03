Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Buffalo Bulls (5-4) facing the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET.

Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Buffalo Players to Watch

Chellia Watson: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hattie Ogden: 8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Rana Elhusseini: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Alexis Davis: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

Katie Shumate: 10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Corynne Hauser: 11 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikala Morris: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jenna Batsch: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Bridget Dunn: 6.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

