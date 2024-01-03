Buffalo vs. Kent State January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Buffalo Bulls (5-4) facing the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Chellia Watson: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hattie Ogden: 8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rana Elhusseini: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Davis: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kent State Players to Watch
- Katie Shumate: 10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Corynne Hauser: 11 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikala Morris: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jenna Batsch: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bridget Dunn: 6.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.