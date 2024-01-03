Wednesday's contest at Cotterell Court has the Colgate Raiders (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League) matching up with the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11, 0-0 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Colgate.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 75, Loyola (MD) 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: Colgate (-12.5)

Colgate (-12.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Colgate's record against the spread so far this season is 5-7-0, and Loyola (MD)'s is 5-6-0. The Raiders are 3-9-0 and the Greyhounds are 7-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Colgate is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Loyola (MD) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders' +25 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.2 points per game (298th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (100th in college basketball).

The 36.3 rebounds per game Colgate averages rank 202nd in college basketball, and are 2.5 more than the 33.8 its opponents collect per contest.

Colgate makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (124th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 32.6% from deep.

The Raiders rank 257th in college basketball with 91.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 163rd in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Colgate has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

