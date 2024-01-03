Wednesday's game between the Colgate Raiders (7-4) and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-6) squaring off at Reitz Arena has a projected final score of 58-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colgate, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Raiders head into this matchup following a 65-45 win over UMass Lowell on Friday.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 58, Loyola (MD) 55

Other Patriot Predictions

Colgate Schedule Analysis

When the Raiders took down the Cornell Big Red, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 71-60, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Colgate has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Colgate 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 at home over Cornell (No. 217) on November 7

61-55 at home over Canisius (No. 244) on November 16

58-45 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 273) on December 21

65-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 285) on December 8

57-51 on the road over UMBC (No. 317) on November 11

Colgate Leaders

Madison Schiller: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Taylor Golembiewski: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Tiasia McMillan: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 42.6 FG% Sophia Diehl: 7.2 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.2 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Alexa Brodie: 8.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders put up 60.7 points per game (266th in college basketball) while allowing 53.6 per outing (21st in college basketball). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.

At home the Raiders are scoring 65.3 points per game, 9.0 more than they are averaging away (56.3).

Colgate gives up 50.0 points per game at home, and 58.0 on the road.

