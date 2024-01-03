Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Patriot League) face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-10, 0-0 Patriot League) in a matchup of Patriot League teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Colgate Players to Watch
- Braeden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keegan Records: 10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeff Woodward: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Deon Perry: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Golden Dike: 8.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- D'Angelo Stines: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 8.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Milos Ilic: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison
|Colgate Rank
|Colgate AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|281st
|70.1
|Points Scored
|65.1
|341st
|48th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|265th
|189th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|35.5
|227th
|308th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|265th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|195th
|109th
|14.6
|Assists
|13.9
|159th
|117th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.8
|317th
