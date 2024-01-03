The Colgate Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Patriot League) face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-10, 0-0 Patriot League) in a matchup of Patriot League teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Braeden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keegan Records: 10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ryan Moffatt: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeff Woodward: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

  • Deon Perry: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Golden Dike: 8.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • D'Angelo Stines: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alonso Faure: 8.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Milos Ilic: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank
281st 70.1 Points Scored 65.1 341st
48th 64.8 Points Allowed 74.4 265th
189th 36.5 Rebounds 35.5 227th
308th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.1 265th
102nd 8.3 3pt Made 7.3 195th
109th 14.6 Assists 13.9 159th
117th 11.1 Turnovers 13.8 317th

