The Colgate Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Patriot League) face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-10, 0-0 Patriot League) in a matchup of Patriot League teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Colgate Players to Watch

Braeden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Keegan Records: 10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Moffatt: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeff Woodward: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Deon Perry: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Golden Dike: 8.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK D'Angelo Stines: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Alonso Faure: 8.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Milos Ilic: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 281st 70.1 Points Scored 65.1 341st 48th 64.8 Points Allowed 74.4 265th 189th 36.5 Rebounds 35.5 227th 308th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.1 265th 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 7.3 195th 109th 14.6 Assists 13.9 159th 117th 11.1 Turnovers 13.8 317th

