The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-5) play the Colgate Raiders (5-4) in a matchup of Patriot squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Colgate Players to Watch

Tiasia McMillan: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Taylor Golembiewski: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Madison Schiller: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sophia Diehl: 6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexa Brodie: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Lex Therien: 16.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Therien: 7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kelly Ratigan: 9.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Laura Salmeron: 4.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Amandine Amorich: 3.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

