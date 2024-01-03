Wednesday's game that pits the Fordham Rams (5-8) versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-8) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fordham, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM on January 3.

The Rams head into this game following a 76-49 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA) on Saturday.

Fordham vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Fordham vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 66, Saint Bonaventure 61

Fordham Schedule Analysis

The Rams captured their signature win of the season on November 10, when they took down the Albany Great Danes, who rank No. 137 in our computer rankings, 66-63.

Fordham has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Rams are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 137) on November 10

80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 345) on November 28

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 346) on November 25

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 18.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

18.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Matilda Flood: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

6.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Emy Hayford: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

11.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Maranda Nyborg: 6.5 PTS, 49.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 49.3 FG% Mandy McGurk: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams score 64.3 points per game (210th in college basketball) and give up 63.8 (178th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

In home games, the Rams are putting up 5.7 more points per game (66.5) than they are in road games (60.8).

Fordham surrenders 56.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 75.4 on the road.

