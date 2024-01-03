Fordham vs. Saint Bonaventure January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (5-6) play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) in a matchup of A-10 teams at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday.
Fordham vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Fordham Players to Watch
- Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matilda Flood: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dani Haskell: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nadechka Laccen: 12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Claire Cody: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
