On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the New York Knicks (16-11) face the Chicago Bulls (12-17) at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jalen Brunson puts up 25.3 points, 5.9 assists and 4 boards per game.

RJ Barrett puts up 18.5 points, 2.5 assists and 4 boards per game.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 boards.

Josh Hart posts 7.8 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic delivers 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Bulls.

The Bulls are getting 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan this year.

The Bulls are receiving 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Coby White this season.

Patrick Williams is putting up 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is making 51.5% of his shots from the field.

Knicks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Knicks Bulls 114.7 Points Avg. 110.3 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 46.2% Field Goal % 45.2% 38% Three Point % 37.4%

