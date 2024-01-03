On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Houston Rockets (13-12) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES.

Nets vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Nets are receiving 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this season.

The Nets are receiving 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton this year.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

Fred VanVleet averages 17.7 points, 9 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green puts up 17.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dillon Brooks posts 14.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Nets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Nets 111.4 Points Avg. 115.6 108.4 Points Allowed Avg. 115.3 46.1% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 38.4%

