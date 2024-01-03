Nets vs. Rockets January 3 Tickets & Start Time
On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Houston Rockets (13-12) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES.
Nets vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- The Nets are receiving 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this season.
- The Nets are receiving 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.
- Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Nets are getting 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton this year.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.
- Fred VanVleet averages 17.7 points, 9 assists and 4.4 boards per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Green puts up 17.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks posts 14.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.
Nets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Nets
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|115.6
|108.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.3
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
