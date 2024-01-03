Wednesday's contest that pits the Fordham Rams (5-8) against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-8) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fordham, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM on January 3.

The Bonnies head into this contest after an 84-72 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

SNY

Watch this game on Fubo

Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 66, Saint Bonaventure 61

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies beat the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in an 84-72 win on December 30. It was their best victory of the season.

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Saint Bonaventure 2023-24 Best Wins

84-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 218) on December 30

55-47 at home over Youngstown State (No. 271) on December 16

70-52 at home over Robert Morris (No. 275) on November 11

55-51 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 295) on November 25

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Dani Haskell: 14.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (26-for-85)

14.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (26-for-85) Isabellah Middleton: 10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Nadechka Laccen: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Claire Cody: 6.3 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

6.3 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Tianna Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies' -71 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.1 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (201st in college basketball).

The Bonnies average 64.2 points per game at home, and 55.4 away.

Saint Bonaventure is giving up fewer points at home (60.0 per game) than on the road (68.6).

