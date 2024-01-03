Wednesday's contest at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) matching up with the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) at 9:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 victory for VCU, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 72, Saint Bonaventure 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-5.5)

VCU (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

VCU has a 6-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Saint Bonaventure, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Rams are 6-7-0 and the Bonnies are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies put up 74.3 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (41st in college basketball). They have a +121 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averages 34 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) while conceding 30.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Saint Bonaventure makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (71st in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 29.9% rate.

Saint Bonaventure wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.7 (86th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

