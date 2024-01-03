Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the Fordham Rams (5-6) meeting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) at 11:00 AM ET.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dani Haskell: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Nadechka Laccen: 12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

2.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Claire Cody: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Matilda Flood: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK

6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

