The VCU Rams (6-5, 0-0 A-10) meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.

Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Mika Adams-Woods: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 13.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Yann Farell: 7.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Pride: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Daryl Banks III: 9.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Toibu Lawal: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Jason Nelson: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Bonaventure vs. VCU Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank 245th 72.5 Points Scored 74.0 210th 91st 67.1 Points Allowed 64.6 44th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 33.6 293rd 213th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 94th 8.4 3pt Made 8.4 94th 159th 13.9 Assists 14.4 127th 295th 13.3 Turnovers 11.1 117th

