Wednesday's contest at Carnesecca Arena has the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-1) taking on the St. John's Red Storm (7-7) at 7:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 win for Marquette.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Red Storm suffered a 67-56 loss to Creighton.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 68, St. John's (NY) 61

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

On December 16 versus the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 60) in our computer rankings, the Red Storm captured their signature win of the season, a 51-46 victory at home.

St. John's (NY) has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) 2023-24 Best Wins

51-46 at home over Villanova (No. 60) on December 16

55-44 at home over Rhode Island (No. 85) on December 10

67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 160) on November 19

75-56 on the road over Yale (No. 258) on December 21

71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 296) on November 29

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Unique Drake: 19.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (40-for-94)

19.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (40-for-94) Jillian Archer: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG%

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG% Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (6-for-39)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (6-for-39) Skye Owen: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

6.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Jailah Donald: 4.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.4 points per game (272nd in college basketball) and allow 55.7 per outing (46th in college basketball).

The Red Storm are posting 63.0 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 62.4 points per contest.

St. John's (NY) cedes 49.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 60.8 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.