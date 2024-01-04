Albany vs. Bryant January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Albany Great Danes (10-2) play the Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) in a clash of America East teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Albany vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Albany Players to Watch
- Kayla Cooper: 14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Deja Evans: 7.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Helene Haegerstrand: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sarah Karpell: 7.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lilly Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bryant Players to Watch
- Mariona Planes Fortuny: 16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Mia Mancini: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Martina Boba: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kemari Reynolds: 5.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nia Scott: 6.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
