The Binghamton Bearcats (4-8) meet the UMBC Retrievers (3-8) in a matchup of America East squads at 6:07 PM ET on Thursday.

Binghamton vs. UMBC Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

Binghamton Players to Watch

Jadyn Weltz: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ella Wanzer: 13.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Genevieve Coleman: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Meghan Casey: 3.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

