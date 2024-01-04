Binghamton vs. UMBC January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (4-8) meet the UMBC Retrievers (3-8) in a matchup of America East squads at 6:07 PM ET on Thursday.
Binghamton vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Jadyn Weltz: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ella Wanzer: 13.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Genevieve Coleman: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Meghan Casey: 3.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
