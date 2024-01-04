Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-7) meet a fellow MAAC squad, the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Koessler Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET.
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Canisius Players to Watch
- Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grace Heeps: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Isabella Hunt: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jessica Tomasetti: 10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jo Raflo: 12.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jada Lee: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaedyn Jamison: 2.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
