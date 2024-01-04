The Hofstra Pride (7-5, 0-0 CAA) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-4, 0-0 CAA) in a matchup of CAA squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Hofstra Players to Watch

  • Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaquan Carlos: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Bryce Washington: 7.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Ben Burnham: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank
134th 76.8 Points Scored 77.1 125th
159th 70.1 Points Allowed 75.8 294th
263rd 34.5 Rebounds 39.2 79th
342nd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 12.0 24th
7th 10.8 3pt Made 9.7 33rd
41st 16.8 Assists 13.8 166th
93rd 10.8 Turnovers 11.1 118th

