The Hofstra Pride (7-5, 0-0 CAA) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-4, 0-0 CAA) in a matchup of CAA squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Washington: 7.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ben Burnham: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reyne Smith: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 134th 76.8 Points Scored 77.1 125th 159th 70.1 Points Allowed 75.8 294th 263rd 34.5 Rebounds 39.2 79th 342nd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 12.0 24th 7th 10.8 3pt Made 9.7 33rd 41st 16.8 Assists 13.8 166th 93rd 10.8 Turnovers 11.1 118th

