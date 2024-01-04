The Iona Gaels (5-5) play a fellow MAAC team, the Rider Broncs (2-8), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Gymnasium. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iona vs. Rider Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Players to Watch

Sierra DeAngelo: 11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ella Fajardo: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Judith Gomez: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Players to Watch

Taylor Langan: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayla Firebaugh: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Sanaa Redmond: 4.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylan Deveney: 8.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jessika Schiffer: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.