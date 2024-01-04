The Fairfield Stags (9-1) meet a fellow MAAC team, the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Gallagher Center. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET.

Niagara vs. Fairfield Game Information

Niagara Players to Watch

  • Chardonnay Hartley: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Amelia Strong: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Destiny Strother: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aaliyah Parker: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alyssa Rossignol: 4.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

  • Meghan Andersen: 16.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Janelle Brown: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kaety L'Amoreaux: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kendall McGruder: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Emina Selimovic: 8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

