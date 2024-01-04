The Manhattan Jaspers (7-3) play the Siena Saints (4-6) in a clash of MAAC teams at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Siena vs. Manhattan Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Players to Watch

Elisa Mevius: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4 STL, 0.4 BLK Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Teresa Seppala: 11 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

11 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK London Gamble: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan Players to Watch

Nitzan Amar: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Petra Juric: 8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Jade Blagrove: 8.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Anne Bair: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.