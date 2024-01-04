The Long Island Sharks (1-9, 0-0 NEC) meet the Wagner Seahawks (4-6, 0-0 NEC) in a matchup of NEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. LIU Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Wagner Players to Watch

Melvin Council Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyje Kelton: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tahron Allen: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

LIU Players to Watch

Eric Acker: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tana Kopa: 10.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tai Strickland: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Terell Strickland: 7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wagner vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LIU Rank LIU AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 63.1 348th 355th 80.0 Points Allowed 61.7 13th 190th 34.7 Rebounds 35.9 103rd 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 6.5 274th 75th 14.5 Assists 12.1 264th 361st 15.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

