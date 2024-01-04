Wagner vs. LIU January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Long Island Sharks (1-9, 0-0 NEC) meet the Wagner Seahawks (4-6, 0-0 NEC) in a matchup of NEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on NEC Front Row.
Wagner vs. LIU Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Wagner Players to Watch
- Melvin Council Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyje Kelton: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
LIU Players to Watch
- Eric Acker: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tana Kopa: 10.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tai Strickland: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terell Strickland: 7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Wagner vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|LIU Rank
|LIU AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|308th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|355th
|80.0
|Points Allowed
|61.7
|13th
|190th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|35.9
|103rd
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|361st
|15.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
