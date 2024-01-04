The Long Island Sharks (1-9, 0-0 NEC) meet the Wagner Seahawks (4-6, 0-0 NEC) in a matchup of NEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. LIU Game Information

Wagner Players to Watch

  • Melvin Council Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyje Kelton: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Javier Esquerra Trelles: 4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tahron Allen: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

LIU Players to Watch

  • Eric Acker: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tana Kopa: 10.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tai Strickland: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Terell Strickland: 7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wagner vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LIU Rank LIU AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank
308th 66.7 Points Scored 63.1 348th
355th 80.0 Points Allowed 61.7 13th
190th 34.7 Rebounds 35.9 103rd
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
352nd 4.9 3pt Made 6.5 274th
75th 14.5 Assists 12.1 264th
361st 15.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

