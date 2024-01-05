Friday's MAAC schedule includes the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) meeting the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Players to Watch

Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre Dinkins: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Dakota Leffew: 18.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Deshayne Montgomery: 13.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Dallas Hobbs: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dola Adebayo: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 237th 72.7 Points Scored 77.0 124th 199th 71.7 Points Allowed 73.7 250th 231st 35.5 Rebounds 37.5 140th 114th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th 320th 5.7 3pt Made 9.3 51st 143rd 14.1 Assists 14.3 130th 355th 15.2 Turnovers 12.7 257th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.