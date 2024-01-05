Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAAC schedule includes the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) meeting the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Canisius Players to Watch
- Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Dinkins: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Dakota Leffew: 18.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deshayne Montgomery: 13.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dallas Hobbs: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dola Adebayo: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Canisius AVG
|Canisius Rank
|237th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|77.0
|124th
|199th
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|250th
|231st
|35.5
|Rebounds
|37.5
|140th
|114th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|134th
|320th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|143rd
|14.1
|Assists
|14.3
|130th
|355th
|15.2
|Turnovers
|12.7
|257th
