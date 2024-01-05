Friday's MAAC slate includes the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) against the Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iona vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Players to Watch

Idan Tretout: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jean Aranguren: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Wheza Panzo: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeremiah Quigley: 8.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Latrell Reid: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Houge: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Washington: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Armoni Zeigler: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Brent Bland: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Peter's Rank Saint Peter's AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank 354th 62.1 Points Scored 76.0 74th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 171st 35.0 Rebounds 35.6 132nd 15th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.1 210th 343rd 10.5 Assists 14.9 52nd 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.2 35th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.