Iona vs. Saint Peter's January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAAC slate includes the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) against the Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iona vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Iona Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeremiah Quigley: 8.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Latrell Reid: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Houge: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Washington: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Zeigler: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brent Bland: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Iona vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Peter's Rank
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Iona AVG
|Iona Rank
|354th
|62.1
|Points Scored
|76.0
|74th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|171st
|35.0
|Rebounds
|35.6
|132nd
|15th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.2
|35th
