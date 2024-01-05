Friday's MAAC slate includes the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) against the Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

  • Idan Tretout: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jean Aranguren: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Wheza Panzo: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jeremiah Quigley: 8.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • Latrell Reid: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Houge: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Washington: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Armoni Zeigler: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Brent Bland: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Iona vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Peter's Rank Saint Peter's AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank
354th 62.1 Points Scored 76.0 74th
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
171st 35.0 Rebounds 35.6 132nd
15th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.1 210th
343rd 10.5 Assists 14.9 52nd
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.2 35th

