Knicks vs. 76ers January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (16-11) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 5, 2024. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG.
Knicks vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle generates 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Knicks.
- Brunson is averaging 25.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3.0 treys per game.
- The Knicks are getting 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from RJ Barrett this season.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Josh Hart is averaging 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid puts up 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyrese Maxey posts 26.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 40.0% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).
- Tobias Harris averages 16.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
- Paul Reed posts 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the field.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.0 points, 0.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Knicks vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Knicks
|122.3
|Points Avg.
|114.7
|111.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|38.0%
