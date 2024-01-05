Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (16-11) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 5, 2024. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle generates 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Knicks.

Brunson is averaging 25.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3.0 treys per game.

The Knicks are getting 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from RJ Barrett this season.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid puts up 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyrese Maxey posts 26.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 40.0% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Tobias Harris averages 16.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Paul Reed posts 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the field.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.0 points, 0.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Knicks 122.3 Points Avg. 114.7 111.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 48.5% Field Goal % 46.2% 38.1% Three Point % 38.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.